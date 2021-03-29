Hot Five: Crash Bandicoot does 8 million, how A.I. is changing mobile, and MTG buys Ninja Kiwi

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run sprints past 8 million downloads in 24 hours

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run has charged to 8.1 million downloads since officially launching on March 25th, 2021.

It was also revealed that the King developed runner has picked up an additional 3.3m installs, after going live on iOS in certain territories from March 23rd. This means Crash's first original outing for the mobile platform has already earned itself approximately 11.4 million downloads.

2. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run launches early on iOS, races to number one on App Store

King has launched Crash Bandicoot: On the Run earlier than anticipated.

The endless runner began rolling out on March 23rd on iOS devices, after originally being announced to launch globally on March 25th.

3. How A.I. is changing mobile games and the industry at large

As part of our AI month, we spoke to industry experts from Zynga, Ubisoft, Wargaming and Modl.ai.

Over the next 12 months, the technology is only expected the grow further. A general consensus between the group is the increased pace at which AI is evolving and new systems are being prototyped in and out of games.

4. MTG acquires Ninja Kiwi, the studio behind Bloons

Modern Times Group (MTG) has snapped up New Zealand-based studio and publisher Ninja Kiwi.

Ninja Kiwi is best known as the creator of Bloons Tower Defense, a series of strategy titles. The acquisition comes in at approximately $142 million, with a potential $47 million in further aggregate.

5. From Guardian of Light to Reloaded, here's how Tomb Raider fares on mobile

The Tomb Raider franchise has appeared across the majority of most major platforms, rebooting itself over and over, and reaching a staggering 81 million sales worldwide.

With that, we delved into the numbers behind Tomb Raider on mobile over the last decade.