Hot Five: AppLovin's IPO, Crash Bandicoot's sales, and mighty Mighty DOOM

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

This was the news cycle for the week starting 12 April 2021.

Read on and digest...

5. Zynga’s High Heels is the breakout mobile game of Q1 2021

Why did Zynga spend $168 million buying hypercasual studio Rollic?

For games like High Heels, which has gone viral on TikTok.

4. Rovio launches midcore strategy game Darkfire Heroes

Rovio acquired Darkfire Games, turning it into Rovio Copenhagen, and now that studio's debut title - midcore RPG Darkfire Heroes - is now live.

3. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run generated $700,000 in first week

The King-developed Activision-published Crash Bandicoot: On the Run has certainly generated plenty of downloads - almost 40 million to-date.

But revenue data has been less easily shared.

Market intelligence outfit Sensor Tower estimates $700,000 during week one.

2. AppLovin files for IPO at a $30 billion valuation

Mobile ad monetisation outfit AppLovin generated plenty of headlines with its NASDAQ float, valuing the entire company at $30 billion, raising around $2 billion for managements and investors in the process.

1. Bethesda's Mighty DOOM now in soft launch via Google Play

Seems like the first DOOM game for mobile this decade is getting people excited, even if it is a top-down shooter.