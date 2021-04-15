News

Rovio launches midcore strategy game Darkfire Heroes

First game from Copenhagen studio

By , Features Editor

Rovio has announced that Darkfire Heroes will begin rolling out globally today.

The Finnish developer confirmed that its new fantasy real-time strategy title will finally make its debut on the platform, after previously being confirmed to launch sometime in April.

Darkfire Heroes features more than 75 heroes from six different factions as players assemble teams, build strategies and lead their squads against all manner of monsters.

The game has had an interesting development run, originally beginning life at Darkfire Games until the studio was acquired by Rovio and subsequently transformed into its Copenhagen office.

Discoverability

"One challenge the entire mobile games industry is now facing is the upcoming Apple Privacy Policy change," Rovio Copenhagen head Rune Vendler told Game Informer.

"We don’t know how the policy changes will affect us; nobody in the industry has an answer to that yet. But we at Rovio are very well prepared for this change. We have a strong community base for the game that formed during the soft launch period, which will help us with discoverability and fan engagement."

Vendler also stated that the target audience for Darkfire Heroes is mid-core mobile players between the ages of 16 to 44 years old. Whether the new experience can achieve the same heights as its predecessors is yet to be seen. 

Darkfire Heroes is available to download across iOS and Android devices now.


