Hot Five: Boom Beach: Frontlines in development, Activision building mobile studio and how Brawl Stars made a $1 billion
By , Deputy Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Supercell's secret for growing Brawl Stars to a $1 billion success

As part of our semi-regular Live and Kicking series, we spoke to Supercell game lead Frank Keienburg regarding the four-year anniversary of Brawl Stars and how it became a $1 billion success.

2. Jagex goes on hiring spree with experience from PlayStation, Bethesda and Insomniac Games

RuneScape developer Jagex has made a number of new hires as the company continues to expand.

These new employees will help with accelerating the development of new and existing games for the studio.

3. Update: Space Ape Games and Supercell collaborate for Boom Beach: Frontlines

Space Ape Games has soft-launched Boom Beach: Frontlines, a new game set in the Boom Beach universe.

The spinoff multiplayer title looks to be a collaboration between the studio and Supercell, which developed the original title.

4. Activision building internal mobile games studio for "triple-A experiences"

Activision looks to be building a new in-house studio that is dedicated to developing new triple-A mobile games.

The Santa Monica-based studio will first turn its attention towards the Call of Duty franchise, creating a new entry for the platform.

5. Voodoo offering $1 million for new hypercasual hits

Hypercasual games publisher Voodoo has announced its new Summer Game Competition where it will support game developers to create new hypercasual hits.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

