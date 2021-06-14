Hot Five: Boom Beach: Frontlines in development, Activision building mobile studio and how Brawl Stars made a $1 billion

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Supercell's secret for growing Brawl Stars to a $1 billion success

As part of our semi-regular Live and Kicking series, we spoke to Supercell game lead Frank Keienburg regarding the four-year anniversary of Brawl Stars and how it became a $1 billion success.

2. Jagex goes on hiring spree with experience from PlayStation, Bethesda and Insomniac Games

RuneScape developer Jagex has made a number of new hires as the company continues to expand.

These new employees will help with accelerating the development of new and existing games for the studio.

3. Update: Space Ape Games and Supercell collaborate for Boom Beach: Frontlines

Space Ape Games has soft-launched Boom Beach: Frontlines, a new game set in the Boom Beach universe.

The spinoff multiplayer title looks to be a collaboration between the studio and Supercell, which developed the original title.

4. Activision building internal mobile games studio for "triple-A experiences"

Activision looks to be building a new in-house studio that is dedicated to developing new triple-A mobile games.

The Santa Monica-based studio will first turn its attention towards the Call of Duty franchise, creating a new entry for the platform.

5. Voodoo offering $1 million for new hypercasual hits

Hypercasual games publisher Voodoo has announced its new Summer Game Competition where it will support game developers to create new hypercasual hits.