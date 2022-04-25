Hot Five: Queer Eye launches first games partnership, Yomi Games in "Zynga of Crypto" bid, and Rovio surpasses five billion downloads

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.

Read on and digest…

Emmy-winning show Queer Eye announced its first-ever mobile app partnership, joining Magic Tavern's Project Makeover.

The partnership between Queer Eye and Project Makeover was facilitated by IMG, continuing the recent trend of cross-media collaborations including the Roblox Brit Awards party and McLaren's F1 experience.

Yomi Games has announced the raising of $2 million in a seed round following its first NFT launch of a hand-drawn generative Oni collection.

Yomi Games has stated that it aims to be the "Zynga of crypto" with casual, social games that are more accessible to those new to crypto gaming.

Netflix has entered a partnership with 11 bit studios to bring the action RPG Moonlighter to its mobile games roster – the first non-exclusive title to join the games service.

Developed by Digital Sun, Moonlighter was originally launched on PC and consoles in 2018 and came to mobile devices in 2020, but was discontinued from the App Store and Google Play in February 2022.

Angry Birds developer Rovio has revealed surpassing five billion downloads across its mobile games portfolio since 2009.

The Finnish title was one of the first mobile games to reach one billion downloads and the latest game in the series, Angry Birds Journey, launched this January as a turn to the original slingshot formula.

Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand spoke with PocketGamer.biz on the company's exploration of blockchain, as well as its future acquisitions strategy.

Drake Star has published its latest edition of its Global Gaming Industry Report, which provides insight into deals in the gaming industry during Q1 2022.

The total disclosed deal value so far this year has been $98.7 billion, which already surpasses the value for 2021 in its entirety, where deals reached $85.4 billion. Private blockchain and NFT gaming companies have raised $1.2 billion in the first quarter.