Hot Five

Hot Five: Queer Eye launches first games partnership, Yomi Games in "Zynga of Crypto" bid, and Rovio surpasses five billion downloads

The hottest news articles on PG.biz

Hot Five: Queer Eye launches first games partnership, Yomi Games in "Zynga of Crypto" bid, and Rovio surpasses five billion downloads
By , Staff Writer

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.

Read on and digest…

1. Queer Eye announces first cross-media partnership with Project Makeover

Emmy-winning show Queer Eye announced its first-ever mobile app partnership, joining Magic Tavern's Project Makeover.

The partnership between Queer Eye and Project Makeover was facilitated by IMG, continuing the recent trend of cross-media collaborations including the Roblox Brit Awards party and McLaren's F1 experience.

2. Yomi Games raises $2 million to become the "Zynga of Crypto"

Yomi Games has announced the raising of $2 million in a seed round following its first NFT launch of a hand-drawn generative Oni collection.

Yomi Games has stated that it aims to be the "Zynga of crypto" with casual, social games that are more accessible to those new to crypto gaming.

3. Moonlighter is Netflix Games' first non-exclusive title

Netflix has entered a partnership with 11 bit studios to bring the action RPG Moonlighter to its mobile games roster – the first non-exclusive title to join the games service.

Developed by Digital Sun, Moonlighter was originally launched on PC and consoles in 2018 and came to mobile devices in 2020, but was discontinued from the App Store and Google Play in February 2022.

4. Rovio surpasses five billion lifetime mobile game downloads

Angry Birds developer Rovio has revealed surpassing five billion downloads across its mobile games portfolio since 2009.

The Finnish title was one of the first mobile games to reach one billion downloads and the latest game in the series, Angry Birds Journey, launched this January as a turn to the original slingshot formula.

Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand spoke with PocketGamer.biz on the company's exploration of blockchain, as well as its future acquisitions strategy.

5. Drake Star Partners: Q1 2022 games industry deals casts shadow over entirety of 2021

Drake Star has published its latest edition of its Global Gaming Industry Report, which provides insight into deals in the gaming industry during Q1 2022.

The total disclosed deal value so far this year has been $98.7 billion, which already surpasses the value for 2021 in its entirety, where deals reached $85.4 billion. Private blockchain and NFT gaming companies have raised $1.2 billion in the first quarter.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

Hot Five Mar 14th, 2022

Hot Five: Supercell removes games from Russia, Netflix Games appoints Roberto Barrera, and Embracer Group completes Asmodee acquisition for $3.01 billion

Hot Five Mar 7th, 2022

Hot Five: new Netflix Games releases, Free Fire K-pop collaboration with BTS, and MiHoYo’s nuclear fusion investment

Hot Five Jan 31st, 2022

Hot Five: Netflix surpasses 8 million game downloads, Social First secures $2.5 million pre-seed investment, and Riot Games accuses Imba of copyright infringement

Hot Five Apr 11th, 2022

Hot Five: Mobile Games Awards 2022 winners, Superbloom funding for women’s mobile game, and Miniclip commits to mobile games publishing

Hot Five Apr 4th, 2022

Hot Five: Q1 2022 mobile games spending drops 7.1%, 'wrong' Wordle sees downloads soar, and Miniclip surpasses 4 billion downloads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies