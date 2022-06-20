Hot Five

Hot Five: Diablo Immortal makes over $24 million in first two weeks, a third of gaming app businesses expect to close, and Beatstar's exclusive over Spotify

1. Diablo Immortal has made over $24 million in first two weeks

Data from Appmagic has revealed Diablo Immortal garnered over 8.5 million downloads in the first two weeks of release, earning developer Blizzard more than $24 million in the process.

2. Almost a third of gaming app businesses may close due to new regulations, says Bango

According to research from adtech company Bango, 31 per cent of games developers believe their businesses will cease to exist when new ad regulations and privacy changes come into effect.

Over 300 US and UK app developers and marketers identified Apple’s IDFA changes, the passing out of third-party cookies by Google, and mounting government regulations as escalating concerns.

3. A mobile games and music industries first: Beatstar releases early exclusive of Black Eyed Peas, Shakira new single

Simon Hade speaks with PocketGamer.biz on how the latest single by Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, and David Guetta was pre-released two days early exclusively in Space Ape Games' Beatstar.

4. McKinsey & Company report predicts $5 trillion in metaverse earnings by 2030

A survey of more than 3,400 consumers and executives was conducted, with commentary from gaming luminaries including Square Enix, Niantic, and Epic Games, revealing how between $2 trillion and $2.6 trillion could come from e-commerce.

5. Netflix mobile games exceed 13 million downloads

An admittedly modest figure, but with five millions downloads since January 2022, Netflix is committing to its mobile strategy with a host of announcements.


