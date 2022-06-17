Diablo Immortal has made over $24 million in first two weeks

Data from Appmagic has revealed Diablo Immortal garnered over 8.5 million downloads in the first two weeks of release, earning developer Blizzard more than $24 million in the process.

The new release means that Diablo Immortal has quickly become one of the developer’s most downloaded apps, as well as its second-highest earner behind the mobile version of the company’s popular card game, Hearthstone.

The game has proven especially popular in the United States, where users were responsible for 43 per cent of all revenue, with South Korea providing 23 per cent.

Japan, Germany, and Canada were responsible for eight per cent, six per cent, and three per cent, with the remaining 17 per cent of revenue coming from other markets.

iOS and Android revenue equally split

According to GameDev Reports, the revenue is split relatively equally between the iOS and Android markets, with $13 million and $11.3 million, respectively. Downloads across both markets peaked in the days immediately after the game’s June 2 release, before beginning to decline on June 5.

Around 26 per cent of all downloads were by users in the United States, with South Korea again sitting in second place with 11 per cent. Around eight per cent of all downloads came from both Japan and Brazil, with seven per cent of installs coming from the German market.

Despite the success of the game, it’s worth noting that the game has seen mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. Metacritic lists the iOS version’s user score as 0.3 per cent, although the App Store shows a more favourable rating of 4.5. Activision Blizzard declined to make the game available in both Belgium and the Netherlands due to the countries’ strict gambling laws restricting the use of loot boxes in games.

PocketGamer.biz shared its thoughts on Diablo Immortal in our game of the week column, and how the implementation of microtransactions cast an inescapable shadow over an otherwise extremely proficient translation of the dungeon looter.