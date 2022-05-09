Hot Five

Hot Five: Tilting Point bullish on blockchain, Warcraft Arclight Rumble, and Zynga’s Bernard Kim to join Match Group

1. Tilting Point bullish on blockchain as it announces first Web3 titles

Together with partners Polygon and Stardust, Tilting Point plans to release 10 Web3 games over the next two years with existing games Astrokings, The Walking Dead: Casino Slots, and Chess Universe being its first announced titles.

The US publisher recently announced its Web3 strategy, and co-CEO Samir Agili was keen to point out that Tilting Point isn't pivoting to Web3 at the exclusion of all else.

2. Activision Blizzard reveals latest mobile game, Warcraft Arclight Rumble

Activision Blizzard has revealed Warcraft Arclight Rumble, its latest mobile game and a “tower offence”-inspired real-time strategy game that marks the second evolution of the Warcraft franchise to mobile since Hearthstone.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is confirmed to have just one currency at launch, and will not restrict access to in-game content with premium currencies or timed events.

3. AppLovin acquires Wordle! (no, not that one)

Steven Cravotta’s Wordle!, published on iOS on April 24 2022 and not Josh Wardle’s recent breakaway hit, has been acquired by AppLovin for an undisclosed amount.

AppLovin nor Cravotta commented on the deal terms, however it was confirmed that AppLovin’s Lion Studios Plus is now managing the title.

Wordle (the now-New York Times one) creator Josh Wardle spoke at GDC about standard practice to user acquisition and avoiding all of it, and the strain of copycat releases that led to his decision to sell to the New York Times.

4. Zynga’s Bernard Kim to exit games industry, join Match Group as CEO

Zynga president Bernard Kim has announced an upcoming exit from the company, as he will join the Match Group – responsible for dating platforms Match.com, Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and others – as CEO on May 31.

Kim was a central figure in Zynga’s numerous acquisitions during his six years with the company, and spoke with us at the eve of the announcement about the company’s ambitions and aggressive acquisitions in Turkey.

5. Embracer Group agrees to acquire Square Enix Montréal, Eidos, Crystal Dynamics

Embracer Group has announced the agreement to acquire Square Enix studios Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos Montréal, with studio-related IP too.

The purchase price is $300 million, to be paid in cash and in full at closing. This is expected to be completed during between July and September of this year.


