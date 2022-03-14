Hot Five

Hot Five: Supercell removes games from Russia, Netflix Games appoints Roberto Barrera, and Embracer Group completes Asmodee acquisition for $3.01 billion

1. Supercell halt game downloads in Russia and Belarus

Supercell has announced the removal of its games from app stores in Russia and Belarus, as the invasion of Ukraine persists.

Downloads are now no longer possible and access for existing players is to be suspended in the next client updates.

Similarly, Rovio has announced the removal of all its games on app marketplaces in the same locations.

2. Embracer Group acquires Asmodee for $3.01 billion

Embracer Group has completed its 96 per cent majority acquisition of Asmodee Group for an initial day one consideration of approximately €2.75 billion ($3.01 billion), with €2.4 billion ($2.63 billion) in cash and 40,060,091 B shares in Embracer, worth approximately €350 million ($383 million).

An additional consideration of €360 million ($395 million) is to be paid in Embracer B shares provided certain conditions are met.

3. Netflix appoints Roberto Barrera as head of games strategy

Netflix has appointed Roberto Barrera as its head of gaming strategy, planning, and analysis in a bid to ramp up its games services.

Barrera has spent 11 years at Playstation where he was most recently senior director of corporate strategy and worked as the head of strategic analytics for the firm’s streaming service, Playstation Now.

4. Scopely makes $20 million investment in Burlingame Studios

US mobile games publisher Scopely has announced partnering with California-based US mobile games developer Burlingame Studios.

Scopely has also made a $20 million investment and the two studios will collaborate on the development of a "new experience".

5. South Korea approves new app marketplace rules

South Korea has approved a new law preventing Apple and Google from forcing developers to use their payment systems. The country passed the law as part of an amendment to its Telecommunication Business Act in August last year.

These new rules will be put into effect on March 15.


