Hot Five: new Netflix Games releases, Free Fire K-pop collaboration with BTS, and MiHoYo’s nuclear fusion investment
To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.

1. Netflix mobile games coming in March 2022

Since its introduction in November 2021, Netflix has slowly added new games to its mobile games portfolio.

Three games are set to join the service this month, including a remaster of PlayStation 3 game Shatter.

2. Garena to bring K-Pop band BTS to Free Fire in March 2022

The next collaboration to come to Garena's mobile battle royale Free Fire will be with K-pop boy band BTS.

Later this March, the in-game collaboration will bring the boy band, one of the world’s most-streamed musical groups, into the game.

3. Homa Games hires former GameAnalytics CEO Ioana Hreninciuc as new CPO

Homa Games has revealed the appointment of Ioana Hreninciuc, former GameAnalytics CEO, as Homa's new CPO.

One of Hreninciuc’s key responsibilities at Homa Games is to scale the Homa Lab platform with cutting-edge tools like N-Testing and ideation modules. She will bring insights into how large and small studios operate internal data stacks, as well as methods by which data can be used to inform game growth decision making.

4. Former EA, Zynga, WB Games veterans launch Fortis

Games industry veterans from EA, Zynga, WB Games, and more have grouped together to launch a new global games outfit, Fortis, with financial backing from the Las Vegas Sands.

The company is now at over 150 employees and, as part of its expansion strategy, has recently acquired two mobile games firms.

5. MiHoYo invests $65 million towards nuclear fusion devices

MiHoYo, the developer behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, has contributed $65 million towards the nuclear fusion technology company Energy Singularity.

Aiming to lower carbon emissions by making devices and operational control systems, the funds will be used to research and develop the first small Tokamak experimental device.


Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

