Tekken Mobile developer Bandai Namco Vancouver closes

The majority of staff at Bandai Namco Vancouver have been laid following the studio's closure today.

The Japanese company’s Vancouver office was responsible for Tekken Mobile and had previously developed Tap My Katamari, Pac-Man Bounce and Pac-Man 256.

The closure was announced via Twitter by senior vice president and Tekken Mobile game director Landon Nguyen.

Down to the bone

In a later reply to the thread Nguyen said that while most of the studio's employees have been laid off, a “small, skeleton crew” is remaining on to continue work on Tekken Mobile. He added he was unsure of future plans for the title.

The news comes two months after another Japanese company, Capcom, closed its Vancouver studio.

We’ve reached out to Bandai Namco for comment.


