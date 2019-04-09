Jagex looks to expand studio headcount by more than 25 per cent come the end of 2019

RuneScape giant Jagex has said it wants to grow its studio staff count by 25 per cent during 2019 as it announces two senior hires.

Dan Vargas (right) has come on board as art director for that unannounced online action RPG that we keep not hearing anything about. He joins with a CV that includes stints at EA and Ubisoft, having worked on both the Assassin's Creed and Need for Speed: Underground franchises.

He is joined by technical director Ian Thomas (far right) who is joining the Cambridge studio's publishing platform team. Prior to this, he was director of engineering at, erm, 'employee engagement tool' Glint.

Key hires

“Jagex continues to attract and secure industry-respected expertise and Ian and Dan are key hires who will strengthen our creative and technical management teams," Jagex boss Phil Mansell said.

"We recognise the importance of technical innovation and investing in exceptional talent, with almost 100 new hires targeted, and further modernising our technology, are key elements of our strategy through 2019 and beyond as we build on our portfolio of living games.”

Vargas added: “I’m excited to join Jagex as art director and to be working on this ambitious project. I made the move from Canada seeking personal and professional growth, and Jagex’s evolution and aspiration made this adventure a very attractive opportunity. I believe in the vision and I’m eager to build out our team, focus on visual development and leverage my experience in the collaborative efforts required to make a great game.”