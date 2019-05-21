Lightstream appoints Major League Gaming co-founder to board of directors

Livestreaming platform Lightstream has appointed Major League Gaming co-founder Sundance DiGiovanni to its board of directors.

DiGiovanni possesses 18 years of experience in the media, technology and video games industry. From April 2016 to March 2019, DiGiovanni acted as the vice president of brand and content at Activision Blizzard.

As well as being a co-founder of MLG, DiGiovanni held the position of CEO for a number of years. In 2006, MLG became the first televised console games league in the US.

Big fan

“I am excited to be joining the incredible team at Lightstream as a Board member,” said DiGiovanni.

“Since the beginning, I have been a big fan of the company and their mission to unlock streaming for people of all technical skill levels. Lightstream’s products are a powerful suite of tools and unique technologies that power new creative possibilities and unlock streaming as a potential career path.”

Lightstream CEO Stu Grubbs added: “I have had the pleasure and honour of calling Sundance both a friend and a mentor for many years. He was a huge supporter from the very beginning and eventually became an angel investor in our first round.”

“The board unanimously voted Sundance as the right choice for our independent board seat, and we are thrilled to have him involved in an official capacity.”

Lightstream has been busy of late, recently acquiring technology streamer monetisation platform Gamewisp.