EA DICE art director joins Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios

EA DICE art director Jhony Ljungstedt has left his role to join Retro Studios.

Announced via LinkedIn, Ljungstedt leaves EA after more than 12 years at the firm where he worked on games such as Battlefield V, Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst, and Medal of Honor. Previous to this, he worked as a character and environmental artist at Pandemic Studios.

Retro Studios has been working on the fourth iteration in the Metroid Prime series after Nintendo heavily delayed the project and moved it back under the company's control.

The studio has not released a game since Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze in 2014, though the title was ported on to Switch in 2018.

"Mixed feelings"

"Today was my last day at DICE and it’s with mixed feelings I’m leaving something that’s been part of my life for such a long time," wrote Ljungstedt in a post.

"It’s been [a] great journey and I feel privileged to have got the chance to work with all the talented people at DICE, you will all be missed... Now I’m ready for a new chapter in my life and looking forward to my new journey at Retro Studios."

Recently, casual social games developer MAG Interactive hired EA DICE veteran Magnus Holmström as its new head of production.


