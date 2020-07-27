Job News

Boss Bunny Games welcomes David Reeves to its board of directors

New mobile games developer and publisher Boss Bunny Games has added David Reeves to its board of directors.

Reeves has plenty of experience within the games industry and has served as a top executive for numerous companies. including as the president and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment EMEA. He also worked as the COO for Capcom Europe, Middle East, Australia and Africa.

"I was drawn to the passion and ambition that drive the Boss Bunny team and am very excited to become part of this young and exciting venture and exploring the unlimited opportunities for mobile gaming," said Reeves.

Bringing the talent

"We are thrilled to have such an incredible and talented addition to our board," said Boss Bunny founder and chairwoman Aziza Alahmadi.

"David brings with him decades of experience working with some of the world’s most fascinating and innovative gaming brands and will lend tremendous value to Boss Bunny’s proposition. We look forward to bigger and better things with him onboard."


