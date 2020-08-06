Job News

Lab Cave appoints Luis Bertó as its new managing director

Lab Cave appoints Luis Bertó as its new managing director
By , Staff Writer

Mobile growth firm Lab Cave has appointed Luis Bertó as its new managing director.

He will take on the position from August 10th, and will assume the responsibilities of CEO Jesús Martínez, who will step down from his position on August 7th. Before becoming the chief exec, Martínez started as a senior producer with the company before moving into the COO role.

Prior to becoming managing director, Bertó served as the company's head of business development. In the role, he helped to secure recent partnerships with Zinkia and Sunnyside Studios for Pocoyo mobile games and Groovy The Martian titles respectively.

"A great privilege"

"It has been a great privilege for me to work with Jesús. His leadership allowed us to consolidate our position as a company and to expand on the quality and professionalism of our services", said Luis Bertó.

"This year, we definitely took a chance when expanding our services from Agency to our 360 mobile growth model and were victorious. A feat that would have been impossible without Jesús. My goal as Managing Director is to maintain the Lab Cave tradition of listening and understanding the needs of the market so that we may continue innovating and growing our products and services to ultimately become a trend-setter in our industry."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 30th, 2020

Lab Cave partners with Sunnyside Studios to develop Groovy The Martian games

News Jul 7th, 2020

Lab Cave teams up with Zinkia Entertainment for Pocoyo mobile games

Job News Mar 13th, 2020

Adjust strengthens its partnerships and enterprise sales with two new hires

Comment & Opinion Aug 20th, 2019

How can I determine the relation between organic and paid users?

as Interview Jul 3rd, 2019

PGC Hong Kong: Lab Cave CMO Enric Pedro on app store optimisation

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies