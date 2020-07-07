Lab Cave teams up with Zinkia Entertainment for Pocoyo mobile games

Lab Cave and Zinkia Entertainment have signed a multi-year deal to bring animated character Pocoyo to mobile devices.

As part of the agreement, Lab Cave is set to develop more than 40 games based on the popular kids' show. The mobile games specialist has already helped to launch more than 700 titles and apps for the platform.

"We at Lab Cave are delighted by our collaborations with Zinkia," said Lab Cave marketing and business management head Luis Bert.

"This is not only because they are leaders in the Spanish and international audiovisual industry, but because our collaboration will give us the opportunity to develop a joint strategy of development and publication of a game and app catalogue that marries the core beliefs of both companies: quality, innovation, technology and global presence.

"Most of all, we are thrilled to be able to align ourselves more closely with the Pocoyo universe and reach a whole new generation through the mobile world."

Expand the brand

Zinkia is a BAFTA award-winning company that has created a variety of kids shows including Pocoyo, Mola Noguru and Shuriken School.

"Thanks to Lab Cave we can focus on making new audiovisual productions at the same time we optimize our app portfolio both in terms of marketing and technology," said Zinkia head of digital rights Jon Ojeda.

"And we can develop new games for our audience together to help expand our brand. We are very happy to have an expert and reliable partner like Lab Cave."