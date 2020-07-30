News

Lab Cave partners with Sunnyside Studios to develop Groovy The Martian games

Mobile growth services provider Lab Cave has partnered with Sunnyside Studios to produce mobiles games based on Groovy The Martian.

Groovy The Martian is a popular children's animation series aimed at both girls and boys of young ages, that is watched by audiences in more than 50 countries worldwide. On average, the show accumulates over 100 million monthly online views and possesses 1.81 million YouTube subscribers.

Lab Cave will utilise its knowledge of the mobile games industry to both develop and publish the child-friendly app.

"Similar values"

"We are so pleased to partner with a studio of the quality of Sunnyside," said Lab Cave head of marketing and business development Luis Bertó.

"Their child-friendly characters are known across the world and we are delighted to develop an app that fits their audience. In our discussions it was clear we share many similar values and we look forward to developing new titles worthy of Sunnyside’s IP."

Sunnyside Studios CEO Elías Moreno added: "We have been exploring making games featuring our characters and Lab Cave feels like the right partner. Thanks to them we can focus on creating more quality content as we offer new ways that children and parents can enjoy our characters together across the world."

Lab Cave recently teamed up with Zinkia Entertainment for a multi-year deal to bring the animated character Pocoyo to mobile devices.

Previously Lab Cave chief marketing officer Enric Pedro spoke about app store optimisation at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong.


