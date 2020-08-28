Mobile games jobs weekly: TikTok CEO resigns, InnoGames appoints new CPO, and Lab Zero staff walk out

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

Job news

King co-founder and chairman Riccardo Zacconi has left the company



King co-founder and chairman Riccardo Zacconi has served his last day with the company.

Zacconi initially stepped down from his position as CEO last year but has now revealed that his last day at the Candy Crush make was on August 27th, 2020.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer steps down amidst ongoing tensions with the US government

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left his position just three months after taking up the role.

The Chinese company will now be headed by Vanessa Pappas on an interim basis, who is currently the US general manager.

Lab Zero loses numerous employees following reports of inappropriate behaviour by its studio head

Numerous Lab Zero employees have called it quits due to the reported poor behaviour of studio head Mike Zaimont.

Zaimont was supposed to be investigated due to inappropriate behaviour, namely making sexual comments towards two members of staff. However, the investigation is said to have never happened, and as a result, several employees have taken a stand, refusing to stand for the abuse.

InnoGames appoints Christian Reshöft as new CPO

Mobile games developer and publisher InnoGames has appointed Christian Reshöft as its new CPO.

Reshöft will take on responsibility for all games that are in development with the company and its portfolio of live games.

Adjust makes three key hires as it continues to expand across the Americas

Mobile-analytics company Adjust has made three hires to its senior team following a strong first half to the year.

Studio news

New studio Colossi Games raises $650,000 for a mobile survival game

New development studio Colossi Games has raised $650,000 in a pre-seed funding round.

The investment was led by Singapore based early-stage venture capital firm Play Ventures, which closed a $40 million fund last year to back games start-ups.

Bitkraft Esports Ventures secures $165 million for games industry investments

Bitkraft Esports Ventures has secured a $165 million venture capital fund to continue to invest in the games industry.

Those who contributed to the funds, include: JS Capital, Adidas, Logitech, Declaration Partners, WPP, Advance, and Carolwood.

