Job News

Mobile games jobs weekly: TikTok CEO resigns, InnoGames appoints new CPO, and Lab Zero staff walk out

Mobile games jobs weekly: TikTok CEO resigns, InnoGames appoints new CPO, and Lab Zero staff walk out
By , Staff Writer

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

You can also catch up with all of the job news from last week right here.

Our Careers Week initative is returning as part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital - find out more info here and be sure to get a ticket to the show!

Job news

King co-founder and chairman Riccardo Zacconi has left the company

King co-founder and chairman Riccardo Zacconi has served his last day with the company.

Zacconi initially stepped down from his position as CEO last year but has now revealed that his last day at the Candy Crush make was on August 27th, 2020.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer steps down amidst ongoing tensions with the US government

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left his position just three months after taking up the role.

The Chinese company will now be headed by Vanessa Pappas on an interim basis, who is currently the US general manager.

Lab Zero loses numerous employees following reports of inappropriate behaviour by its studio head

Numerous Lab Zero employees have called it quits due to the reported poor behaviour of studio head Mike Zaimont.

Zaimont was supposed to be investigated due to inappropriate behaviour, namely making sexual comments towards two members of staff. However, the investigation is said to have never happened, and as a result, several employees have taken a stand, refusing to stand for the abuse.

InnoGames appoints Christian Reshöft as new CPO

Mobile games developer and publisher InnoGames has appointed Christian Reshöft as its new CPO.

Reshöft will take on responsibility for all games that are in development with the company and its portfolio of live games.

Adjust makes three key hires as it continues to expand across the Americas

Mobile-analytics company Adjust has made three hires to its senior team following a strong first half to the year.

Studio news

New studio Colossi Games raises $650,000 for a mobile survival game

New development studio Colossi Games has raised $650,000 in a pre-seed funding round.

The investment was led by Singapore based early-stage venture capital firm Play Ventures, which closed a $40 million fund last year to back games start-ups.

Bitkraft Esports Ventures secures $165 million for games industry investments

Bitkraft Esports Ventures has secured a $165 million venture capital fund to continue to invest in the games industry.

Those who contributed to the funds, include: JS Capital, Adidas, Logitech, Declaration Partners, WPP, Advance, and Carolwood.

Jobs board

Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:

Senior Game Animator (Futureplay) - Helsinki, Finland

Senior Software Engineer (SEGA Hardlight) - Royal Leamington Spa, UK

Art Director (Reality Games) - Remote

Solution Engineer (Tenjin) - Berlin, Germany

The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.

Got jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Job News Aug 21st, 2020

Mobile games jobs weekly: Panzerdog founders exit, Ubisoft fires creative director and former Riot staff establish new studio

Job News Aug 14th, 2020

Mobile games jobs weekly: Street Fighter boss Yoshinori Ono resigns, Embracer Group acquires 8 studios, and THQ appoints first North American CEO

Job News Aug 7th, 2020

Mobile games jobs weekly: Sega president Kenji Matsubara resigns, Improbable welcomes new head of publishing, and more Ubisoft exits

Job News Jul 31st, 2020

Mobile games jobs weekly: Jeff Karp moves to EA, Andrée Cossette leaves Ubisoft, and board directors galore

Job News Jul 24th, 2020

Mobile games jobs weekly: MTG CEO steps down after 26 years, Ubisoft dismisses PR director

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies