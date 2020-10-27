Job News

Chimera Entertainment hires Peter Clauson as its first-ever narrative designer

By

Angry Birds Epic developer Chimera Entertainment has hired its first-ever narrative designer.

The German company has hired Peter Clauson for the role of senior narrative designer. Previously, Clauson worked for Deck13, best known for The Surge 2.

"Chimera has proven itself to be one of Germany's most versatile development studios with impressively high quality," said Clausen.

"I think it's an excellent opportunity to work with several, quite different projects at the same time, combining the knowledge I gained in both the free-to-play and more traditional game development lanes of our industry to foster an environment where creative collaborators can shine."

A key addition

"With the direction we are taking at Chimera, the role of a Narrative Designer is key to level up our creative powers and enhances our abilities to deliver great stories that players can enjoy and immerse in. We are excited that we have Peter on board for this journey", said Christian Kluckner, Managing Director at Chimera Entertainment.

Clauson is not the only new hire the company has made this year. Since the start of 2020, Chimera has added 20 people to its team.

"We're still looking for great talent to add. We have several games in the making and almost a dozen open positions to reinforce our respective development teams," said Kluckner.


