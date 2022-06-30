NetEase announces new independent director

NetEase has announced that Grace Hui Tang will join the firm as a new independent director, as of July 1 2022, in an appointment that will expand the company’s board of directors to six members.

Alongside her role as director, Ms. Tang will also act as the chairperson of the board’s compensation, nominating, and audit committees, both of which comprise of Tang, Alice Cheng, and Joseph Tong, as well as a member of its environmental, social, and governance committee.

Prior to her appointment, Tang worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for over 30 years, before retiring in 2020. Since 2009, Tang has also held the position of professor at the Guanghua School of Management of Peking University, where she teaches accounting and auditing classes.

Board team to guide growth and innovation at NetEase

William Ding, CEO and Director of NetEase, stated: "We are pleased to have Grace join our board. Her deep expertise in accounting, finance and business management, as well as her well-respected career distinguished by her commitment and diligence, make her the perfect fit for our board and our business

"Grace's onboarding also represents a milestone in our efforts to continue strengthening and diversifying our corporate governance. We appreciate the valuable support from each of our directors and we believe our new board team will continue to guide NetEase to grow and innovate."

NetEase recently saw its stock fall significantly last week due to Diablo Immortal being delayed indefinitely in China.