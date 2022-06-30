Job News

NetEase announces new independent director

Grace Hui Tang has joined the company's board, as NetEase rearranges board committees

NetEase announces new independent director
By , Staff Writer

NetEase has announced that Grace Hui Tang will join the firm as a new independent director, as of July 1 2022, in an appointment that will expand the company’s board of directors to six members.

Alongside her role as director, Ms. Tang will also act as the chairperson of the board’s compensation, nominating, and audit committees, both of which comprise of Tang, Alice Cheng, and Joseph Tong, as well as a member of its environmental, social, and governance committee.

Prior to her appointment, Tang worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for over 30 years, before retiring in 2020. Since 2009, Tang has also held the position of professor at the Guanghua School of Management of Peking University, where she teaches accounting and auditing classes.

Board team to guide growth and innovation at NetEase

William Ding, CEO and Director of NetEase, stated: "We are pleased to have Grace join our board. Her deep expertise in accounting, finance and business management, as well as her well-respected career distinguished by her commitment and diligence, make her the perfect fit for our board and our business

"Grace's onboarding also represents a milestone in our efforts to continue strengthening and diversifying our corporate governance. We appreciate the valuable support from each of our directors and we believe our new board team will continue to guide NetEase to grow and innovate."

NetEase recently saw its stock fall significantly last week due to Diablo Immortal being delayed indefinitely in China.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Apr 29th, 2022

William Ding steps down from corporate roles at NetEase subsidiary

as News Sep 1st, 2021

NetEase sees Q2 2021 profits rise 14% to $1.7 billion

as News Jul 23rd, 2019

NetEase opens Montreal studio

as News Aug 9th, 2018

Mobile diversification strategy helps drive NetEase to $2.5 billion revenue for 2Q18

as News May 17th, 2018

NetEase profits tumble 20% in Q1 as Onmyoji and New Ghost lose traction

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies