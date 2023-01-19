Flexion bolsters its management with key hires and promotions

London-based Flexion has announced a number of updates to its management team in preparation for further expansion. Among these is the appointment of Victor Horbach as general manager of the newly formed Distribution unit, with Horbach having spent the past four years as chief revenue officer for the company.

Since Horbach took on this role in 2018, the annual revenue Flexion generated from distribution on alternative app stores has grown by 30 times; his involvement has seen revenue and audiences increase in scale with games such as FunPlus, Wargaming and Top Games.

His daily role will involve running the Distribution unit and overseeing products, marketing, commercial and delivery service teams at Flexion, managing 85 people overall.

Management team

Among the other new appointments at Flexion is Adrian Kotowski, Audiencly’s founder and CEO. The company was acquired last March by Flexion for $10 million through a combination of cash and shares. Now, Kotowski has been made Flexion’s general manager of influencer marketing, where responsibilities will include overseeing the direction and performance of influencer campaigns. His team will consist of 35 people, with campaigns designed for customers of both Flexion and Audiencly.

Toby Heap, meanwhile, has been hired for the role as head of commercial services, coming most recently from his role as principal business growth manager at Huawei. The two companies worked together to boost developer revenues in Huawei AppGallery.

"We’re delighted to welcome Victor, Adrian and Toby into their new roles and are grateful to have maintained and attracted people with their talents," said Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson. "Their experience and skills will help us drive developers’ revenue to new levels while Flexion continues its expansion into new areas of game marketing."

Last summer, Flexion signed an agreement with game studio Magic Tavern Inc. to bring the developer’s top-grossing game Matchington Mansion to alternative stores. In December, Flexion announced a third publishing deal with tap4fun.