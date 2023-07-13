Job News

Roblox appoints Christina Wootton as chief partnerships officer

Wootton has been with Roblox for close to a decade

Roblox appoints Christina Wootton as chief partnerships officer
By , Staff Writer

Roblox has officially appointed Christina Wootton to the position of chief partnerships officer, to lead all partnerships, education and business development going forward.

Wootton joined Roblox almost a decade ago, spending her first year as director of sales in 2014 before proceeding to senior director of sales one year later. In 2016 she became VP of digital advertising sales.

Her most recent position before the new appointment was as VP of global partnerships, which she held from 2018. Over the course of her Roblox career, she has secured partnerships and grown them globally, educated brands on community and immersive spaces, and innovated new opportunities. This has extended to democratising industries and working with companies such as Netflix, Disney, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, Gucci and Nike.

Mother and chief

Before joining Roblox, Wootton was Stardoll Media’s West Coast sales director where, similarly to Roblox, she partnered with movie studios and entertainment companies to create new content, custom avatars, shops and more.

"I was officially hired by Roblox in 2014 when I was nine months pregnant (first Roblox baby I believe) and promoted to a VP role while six months pregnant with my second child. I’ve felt continuously supported and mentored throughout my tenure at Roblox, and in my expanded role I hope to do the same for others at the company," said Wootton.

"I’m especially passionate about mentoring women and people from less represented groups, and I plan to dedicate more time to that in the future."

In total, Roblox had more than 100 brand activations in 2022 and hopes to double that this year. The platform also increased its userbase by 20 percent from 2021 to 2022.

"Our partnerships work continues to accelerate as we experiment with new technologies like immersive ads and grow our partner community and brand education through our new Roblox Partner Program," Wootton added.

"Ultimately, our team's work is about creating new ecosystems for people to communicate and connect with one another, as well as their favourite brands and talent."

We interviewed Roblox Studios head Stefano Corazza last month about the progress of AI in Roblox.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

Job News Dec 1st, 2022

Roblox snaps up Apple Veteran John Stauffer as VP of engineering

Job News Sep 7th, 2022

Adobe veteran Stefano Corazza appointed head of Roblox Studio

News Jul 12th, 2023

June’s three most lucrative mobile games all came from China

Interview Jun 26th, 2023

Stefano Corazza: Roblox’s generative AI has seen a "promising start" but is only just beginning

News Jun 8th, 2023

41% of beta users are utilising Roblox’s AI Code Assist