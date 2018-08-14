News

Lifetime mobile sales of Madden NFL exceed 73 million

By , Staff Writer

EA’s Madden NFL franchise has sold over 200 million copies across console, PC and mobile.

The Madden line of football games has roots as far back as 1988 on the Apple II and MS-DOS. Since then, it’s become one of the strongest cards in EA Sports’ hands, topped only by FIFA.

Across PC and console, the franchise has amassed over 130 million sales. Supplementing that is mobile titles in the series, adding another 73 million sales to a total of over 200 million.

"It's incredible how many people have enjoyed Madden NFL over the years, and the impact it's had on not only teaching the sport of football but growing the love of it as well," said EA Sports EVP and group GM Cam Weber, in a statement.

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

