NFL owners are voting on whether to renew Electronic Art's franchise license or not

National Football League (NFL) owners are set to take a vote on whether or not to renew Electronic Arts' rights to produce NFL games.

As reported by Sports Business Daily, if the vote goes EA's way then the American firm will be able to create the Madden games and spin-offs until the 2025 season. However, there is a chance for the rights to be extended to the 2026 season should the developer achieve revenue goals.

If the owners do not extend the rights for Electronic Arts, the publisher's license will run out after the 2021 season.

Two months ago, the NFL gave permission to Take-Two Interactive to create non-simulation titles using the league's brand. However, should the NFL renew EA's rights, it will be at least five years before Rockstar's parent company can attempt to get the full NFL license.

EA and Google have teamed up to bring multiple titles to Stadia including Madden NFL.

