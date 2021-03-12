News

Silver Rain Games secures deal with Electronic Arts

"Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings"

Silver Rain Games secures deal with Electronic Arts
By , Staff Writer

UK-based studio Silver Rain Games has secured a deal with Electronic Arts.

The agreement will see the EA Originals label provide funding for the developers unannounced IP. It will also offer support and guidance to the new studio.

Silver Rain Games was founded in 2019 by Abubakar Salim, best known for his roles as Father in HBO's Raised by Wolves and as Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins.

"In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life. Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings," said Salim.

"We couldn't be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development."

Salim's co-founder is Melissa Phillips, who will also serve as studio head. Previously, she worked as the BAFTA Games Programme manager.

Here's a thought

Since its inception, Silver Rain Games has been quick to grow, with its headcount currently at 20, with all staff members working remotely. The company will work on thought-provoking games across multiple platforms.

"We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together," said Phillips.

"I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating."

EA's EVP of strategic growth Matt Bilbey added: "We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Abu, Mel and the entire team at Silver Rain.

"They are a bold new independent studio who will create distinct, innovative new experiences. We look forward to supporting them on this epic adventure they are on and when the time is right, connecting them with a global audience of players."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 29th, 2020

Update: EA secures NFL license for Madden games until May 2026

News Apr 29th, 2020

Google and EA partner to bring Star Wars, FIFA and Madden NFL to Stadia

News Mar 10th, 2020

Google and Adidas partner for smart insoles that track performance in FIFA Mobile

News Apr 8th, 2019

UK games industry gender pay gap widens

News Apr 7th, 2015

EA steals Minions licence from Gameloft

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies