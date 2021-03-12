Silver Rain Games secures deal with Electronic Arts

UK-based studio Silver Rain Games has secured a deal with Electronic Arts.

The agreement will see the EA Originals label provide funding for the developers unannounced IP. It will also offer support and guidance to the new studio.

Silver Rain Games was founded in 2019 by Abubakar Salim, best known for his roles as Father in HBO's Raised by Wolves and as Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins.

"In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life. Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings," said Salim.

"We couldn't be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development."

Salim's co-founder is Melissa Phillips, who will also serve as studio head. Previously, she worked as the BAFTA Games Programme manager.

Here's a thought

Since its inception, Silver Rain Games has been quick to grow, with its headcount currently at 20, with all staff members working remotely. The company will work on thought-provoking games across multiple platforms.

"We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together," said Phillips.

"I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating."

EA's EVP of strategic growth Matt Bilbey added: "We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Abu, Mel and the entire team at Silver Rain.

"They are a bold new independent studio who will create distinct, innovative new experiences. We look forward to supporting them on this epic adventure they are on and when the time is right, connecting them with a global audience of players."