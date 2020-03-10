2K Games and NFL announce multi-year partnership to develop "non-simulation football experiences"

2K Games and the National Football League (NFL) has revealed a multi-year partnership to develop several new video games.

Most notably, the press release details that the titles created will be "non-simulation football game experiences". This is because the NFL currently holds a partnership with EA for the Madden NFL series.

This new deal means that 2K will become the first studio to release an official NFL football game outside of EA since July 2004, when a previous deal with the pair ended.

No details surrounding the financial agreement were revealed by either party.

"Incredible entertainment"

"The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans," said 2K president David Ismailer.

"We're thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It's exciting to bring together 2K's expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL's renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organisation."

The first release is expected to launch in 2021, during Take-Two's fiscal year 2022.

EA has also been making moves, with the company today unveiling a partnership with Addidas to launch smart insoles that will track player performance in FIFA Mobile.