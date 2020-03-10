News

2K Games and NFL announce multi-year partnership to develop "non-simulation football experiences"

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 10th, 2020 partnership 2K Games
NFL 		Not disclosed
2K Games and NFL announce multi-year partnership to develop "non-simulation football experiences"
By , Staff Writer

2K Games and the National Football League (NFL) has revealed a multi-year partnership to develop several new video games.

Most notably, the press release details that the titles created will be "non-simulation football game experiences". This is because the NFL currently holds a partnership with EA for the Madden NFL series.

This new deal means that 2K will become the first studio to release an official NFL football game outside of EA since July 2004, when a previous deal with the pair ended.

No details surrounding the financial agreement were revealed by either party.

"Incredible entertainment"

"The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans," said 2K president David Ismailer.

"We're thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It's exciting to bring together 2K's expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL's renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organisation."

The first release is expected to launch in 2021, during Take-Two's fiscal year 2022.

EA has also been making moves, with the company today unveiling a partnership with Addidas to launch smart insoles that will track player performance in FIFA Mobile.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Jan 22nd, 2018

Angry Birds developer Rovio partners with the NFL for special in-game events

News Jan 30th, 2018

Scopely partners with the NFL for timed events and branded items in New Yahtzee With Buddies

News Mar 10th, 2020

Google and Addidas partner for smart insoles that track performance in FIFA Mobile

News Jul 18th, 2019

Seriously partners with Norwich City football club for Best Fiends sleeve sponsorship

News May 5th, 2017

2K Games President Christoph Hartmann departs after 20 years at Take-Two

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies