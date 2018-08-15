Tilting Point targets more European partners with new Barcelona studio

New York-based mobile games publisher Tilting Point has opened a new studio in Barcelona.

This new outpost will aid the label in connecting with more European partners and will focus on live publishing, art for the game and ad assets creation, as well as user acquisition operations.

The studio will be headed up by general manager Mathias Royer, senior marketing director Ignasi Prat and art director Daniel Catalina.

The team in Spain currently comes in at 12 members, but there are plans to double that number by the end of 2018, before doubling it again by the summer of 2019.

“Barcelona was an easy choice for us because the city features an incredibly rich talent pool of mobile game developers,” said Tilting Point president Samir El Agili.

“Barcelona is one of the few cities in the world where there are amazing game makers across all of the key functions required to make a successful game, from engineers to designers to artists to product managers.”

On the lookout

The Barcelona studio is already at work with local developer Bee Square on a UA partnership for its Idle RPG game Almost a Hero.

Speaking to PocketGamer.Biz, El Agili also confirmed that the publisher is still looking to connect with more European partners.

“We are looking for developers who already have experience in free-to-play mobile gaming and have a released a mobile game,” said El Agili.

“We can start by helping them scale their game to success using our recently announced $132M user acquisition fund.

"But we are ultimately looking for long-term partnerships.”

Catalonia bound

The news follows Tilting Point’s recent pledge to commit to an annual investment of $132 million in mobile games user acquisition.

The modus operandi with its UA fund is to solve fundamental challenges that face the free-to-play mobile marketplace.

The first challenge identified is a difficulty in breaking through in a hit-driven ecosystem while the next is a lack of funding, expertise and technological sophistication for effective user acquisition.

The final problem is the depth and complexity of live operations needed for mobile games that have the potential to scale.