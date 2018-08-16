Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki mid-term ticket prices end at midnight!

Book your Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki tickets by midnight to save up to $250 with our Mid Term discount! From tomorrow, all tickets for the event will be full price.

Don’t miss out - book now!

What is Pocket Gamer Connects?

It’s not only the biggest B2B exhibition and conference for mobile gaming in Europe; our Helsinki gallop is also the biggest event for the games industry in the country.

Featuring mobile games, as well as PC, blockchain, VR, AR and handheld consoles, 2018’s edition this September 11th and 12th is set to be the biggest ever for the event’s fifth year in Finland’s capital city.

So big in fact that we’ve even had to find a new venue to fit everything in!

How big?

There will be over 1,200 delegates from more than 600 companies, plus 160 speakers across 16 tracks over two packed days. The biggest speakers will explore the most crucial issues including user acquisition, monetisation, international publishing opportunities, indie development, esports and key industry trends.

This year we're broadening our focus and dedicating tracks to cover live ops, hyper-casual and chat app games, cloud gaming, influencer marketing, AI and more, while our expanded Developer Toolkit section offers a deeper dive into game development techniques.

You can find out more about the confirmed speakers here and here.

That not enough for you?

We’ll also have a bustling expo, a game jam, Big Indie Pitch events for PC and mobile with G-STAR, the $150,000 finale of our blockchain developer contest with Alto.io, workshops, IGDA Mentor Cafe, matchmaking sessions, an unlimited free meeting system and, of course, our infamous PechaKucha-style sessions and legendary Global Connects party.

New kid on the blockchain

And then there’s the small matter of a co-located event entirely dedicated to gaming and the blockchain, Blockchain Gamer Connects. Your ticket will get you into both shows.

Over both days, four tracks entirely dedicated to blockchain gaming will introduce the core technology and terms, as well as illustrate how companies are able to raise money and monetise games. We’ll explore the particular issues of game design showcasing some of the best titles live or in production and explore the potential opportunities for the future.

Find out who’s speaking here.

Save up to $250 TODAY!

Come and join us for two packed days of gaming insight, expert opinion, and business opportunities by the Scandinavian sea. Mid Term prices end at midnight, so book now and save up to $250!