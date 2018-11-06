News

Pokemon Go revenue in October is up 67 per cent year-over-year to $73 million

By , Staff Writer

Niantic’s location-based augmented reality catch ‘em all Pokemon Go earned roughly $73 million worldwide in October 2018.

Sensor Tower reports that this is a 67 per cent increase in revenue over the same period last year when the title earned $43.6 million globally.

This year’s performance places Pokemon Go at seventh in revenue earned for mobile games across both the App Store and Google Play during the month.

Japan narrowly passes the United States as the most popular market for the real-world creature catcher. 33.2 per cent of player spend came from Pokemon’s home market, as opposed to 32.9 per cent of Niantic’s base in the US.

Google Play takes a slim majority of player spending, making up 54 per cent of total income.

Go outside

While strong, this figure is a notable decline on the $84.8 million Pokemon Go earned in the preceding month.

Sensor Tower notes that player spending significantly decreased between November 2017 and January 2018 - likely as winter hits its core markets and players become less likely to brave the cold for a rare Pokemon.

But Pokemon Go isn’t the only game in operation at Niantic. This week the studio launched Ingress Prime - a follow-up to its 2012 title Ingress.


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

