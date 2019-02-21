News

Jurassic World Alive grosses $40 million in nine months

Jurassic World Alive grosses $40 million in nine months
By , Staff Writer

Ludia's location-based ugmented reality game Jurassic World has grossed more than $40 million globally since launching in May 2018, according to Sensor Tower.

The title currently considered the second-best challenger on the market to Niantic’s juggernaut Pokemon Go, which reportedly made $785 million from in-app purchases alone in 2018.

Compared to other AR games, Jurassic World Alive has grossed 2.5 times more than Next Games’ The Walking Dead: Our World ($17.2 million since July 2018) and 115 times more than Four Thirty Three’s Ghostbusters World ($375,000 since October 2018).

$4 million in January combined

These three games made combined sales of approximately $4 million in January 2019. By comparison Pokemon Go was estimated to have earned $68.1 million last month.

Interestingly the amount that Niantic’s monster catching title made for the same month was $8 million more than Jurassic World, The Walking Dead and Ghostbusters have all made since launching.

Ludia recently partnered with Universal Studios to release a mobile game surrounding the film franchise How To Train Your Dragon.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Nov 6th, 2018

Pokemon Go revenue in October is up 67 per cent year-over-year to $73 million

News Oct 11th, 2018

Niantic’s Pokemon Go catches $84.8m in revenue for September

News Jan 3rd, 2019

Pokemon Go bagged nearly $800 million from in-app purchases in 2018

as News Jul 9th, 2018

Niantic's Pokemon Go catches $1.8 billion in revenue in two years

News Jul 12th, 2017

Pokemon GO players in Japan spent an average of $26 on IAPs in the game's first year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies