News

Tencent’s Arena of Valor takes $5m from the US as year anniversary approaches

Tencent’s Arena of Valor takes $5m from the US as year anniversary approaches
By , Staff Writer

Tencent's MOBA Arena of Valor has taken in $5 million from US players in the 11 months it's been available on Android and iOS.

According to Sensor Tower, it makes the country the games most lucrative market in the West. The figure is around six times greater than the $820,000 made from the UK and seven times greater than the $765,000 taken from Canada.

Compared to its mobile MOBA rivals in the US, it trails behind Moonton’s Mobile Legends, which has made $10 million but launched earlier in 2016.

It is, however, ahead of Super Evil Megacorp’s mid-2015 release Vainglory and its estimated haul of $4.9 million in the country.

Home Comforts

The figures are, by comparison, dwarfed by Arena of Valor’s performance in China, where it’s known by Honor of Kings. Since launching in late 2015, the MOBA has taken in $3.7 billion on iOS alone.

In a previous interview with PocketGamer.Biz, Tencent America director of esports Ramon Hermann explained that the differing performances of the game comes down to player perception.

“The phone is often one of the first gaming experiences that they have had, so playing games and playing them competitively seems like a natural suggestion there, and I don’t think anybody has asked themselves, is this potentially an inferior experience?" said Hermann.

“Whereas in the West, I think there is a bit of a stigma where early mobile games weren’t quite as powerful and quite as compelling as what we have today.”

Tencent president of international partnerships in Europe Jurgen Post will be a speaker at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, which takes place on January 21st to 22nd.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

Related Articles

News Oct 19th, 2018

Tencent’s Westernised Arena of Valor takes $15m a year after launch

as News Sep 18th, 2018

Tencent’s Honor of Kings rakes in over $3.5 billion in global revenue

News Jul 13th, 2018

Tencent’s Arena of Valor breaks $3 million in revenue in the US

News Sep 20th, 2018

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile glides past the $75m mark in revenue despite China roadblocks

2 as News Aug 14th, 2018

PUBG Mobile has made $50 million in revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.