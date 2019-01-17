Look to the clouds with this look at the Pocket Gamer Connects London Game Changers: Cloud Track

It’s only a couple more days until Pocket Gamer Connects London brings the industry together on January 21st to 22nd.

Today, we’re running around with our head in the clouds at the Game Changers: Cloud Track. Get clued in on the big new technologies sweeping through games, as experts explain what cloud gaming is and how you can get involved in cloud computing with mobile gaming.

The Game Changers - Cloud track takes place across both days, with the following schedule subject to change.

This track is sponsored by Hatch.

January 22nd

09:55: Prepare for the morning with the Game Changers: Cloud and connected experiences - Track Overview.

10:20: Our first superstar sessions is All in the family - Bringing families together with cloud gaming with Hatch Entertainment’s Gunjan Garg.

11:00: Polystream CEO and co-founder Bruce Gove is Rethinking the Internet.

11:20: Check in with Madfinger Games’ Erik Ferencz and Petr Matousek talking Google cloud and Google app engine in the mobile games.

11:40: Exit Games’ lead developer of new products Erick Passos explains How predict rollback determinism will revolutionise real-time multiplayer game development.

12:00: Next generation cloud gaming with IHS Markit director Piers Harding-Rolls.

12:20: Close out the day with a panel on Cloud gaming adoption - The new norm? with Joseph Knowles, Christopher Cataldi, Eric Ferencz, Barry O’Neill and Petr Matousek.

