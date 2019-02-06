News

Microsoft Studios renames to Xbox Game Studios

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Microsoft Studios has been rebranded Xbox Game Studios.

The corporate vice president of this newly-named division Matt Booty provided more details about this change in a post on Xbox's website, following an Inside Xbox broadcast on the subject.

Cross-platform brand

The exec says that this change of name is a sign of the Xbox brand growing beyond its original hardware-focused remit with the plan being for Xbox to be a name for any platform.

With that in mind, it's interesting to note that Microsoft is preparing to roll out an SDK for Xbox Live on Switch and mobile devices.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


