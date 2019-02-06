Microsoft Studios renames to Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft Studios has been rebranded Xbox Game Studios.

The corporate vice president of this newly-named division Matt Booty provided more details about this change in a post on Xbox's website, following an Inside Xbox broadcast on the subject.

Cross-platform brand

The exec says that this change of name is a sign of the Xbox brand growing beyond its original hardware-focused remit with the plan being for Xbox to be a name for any platform.

With that in mind, it's interesting to note that Microsoft is preparing to roll out an SDK for Xbox Live on Switch and mobile devices.

