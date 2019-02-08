Rovio and Resolution Games partner for Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Tommy started programming games for the Commodore 64 back in 1986 as a hobby until 1999, when he founded Jadestone.

With over two decades of experience as a game designer and entrepreneur, Tommy Palm has earned the title ‘Games Guru’ at leading casual social games company, King. He works at the forefront of the company’s prevalent cross-platform games initiatives taking games from social to mobile.

Mobile games developer Rovio has teamed up with virtual reality studio Resolution Games to publish Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

The VR experience sees players put in control of the slingshot, which they can use to catapult the Angry Birds at their pig enemies. The title launches with 50 levels ranging from snowy slopes to exotic beaches.

Angry Birds properties have been downloaded four billion times for mobile to date. This release marks the first foray into VR for the Angry Birds property. It’s worth noting that the game was originally created for mixed reality headset Magic Leap One.

A little bird told me...

“As a company we’re deeply interested in the future of gaming and in fact, investigating new tech and platforms remains one of our core strategic pillars,” said Rovio creative director of extended reality Sami Ronkainen.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the VR industry’s growth and introducing the beloved Angry Birds slingshot gameplay to new platforms.”

Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm added: “The beauty of VR is that it allows players to enter and play in a 3D, fictional game universe, something people have fantasised about for decades. And, VR inherently lends itself well to strong characters, which is why the Angry Birds brand is such a great fit with its humor and strong gameplay.

“It has been incredibly fun for us to bring that to life, opening the door so players can immerse themselves in that world.”

In January Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm was named Mobile Legend at our own Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards 2019.