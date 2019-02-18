Pokémon Go settlement could result in removal of certain Poké Stops and Gyms

A lawsuit ongoing between US residents and Pokémon Go creators Niantic could result in a number of Poké Stops and in-game content removed from certain locations.

As reported by Variety, the proposed settlement was filed in California on Thursday, February 14th. Originally the lawsuit was filed by Jeffrey Marder, a New Jersey resident who claimed numerous players arrived at his doorstep asking to catch Pokémon in his garden. Not long after, others joined the case with similar issues.

The outcome of the settlement will mean Niantic will have to stop placing Poké Stops or any other in-game items within 100 meters of a private property in the US.

Disgruntled neighbour wants to battle

On top of this, any residential owners will be able to apply for the removal of Poké Stops and Gyms which are within 40 meters of the property. Niantic must then respond to 95 per cent of complaints within in no more than 15 days. This number must be met for three years, while the firm needs to show that it is using “commercially reasonable efforts” to solve these issues.

It’s worth noting that the company currently has an application process to request the withdrawal of in-game content, however no response time is given.

Niantic recently revealed the long fan-requested AR camera functionality for Pokémon Go, that allows players to take images of their favourite pocket monsters at any moment.