The Oliver Twins launch new consultancy firm Game Dragons

UK games industry veterans Philip and Andrew Oliver have opened a new consultation firm called Game Dragons.

The Oliver Twins left Rebellion this January after helping to ensure a smooth transition for their former studio Radiant Worlds which was acquired and renamed Rebellion Warwick starting January 2018.

The pair's new venture is a consultancy firm for games industry and technical businesses. In particular, the Olivers are looking to help developers, investors and brand holders scale up.

The twins have extensive knowledge in business and the games industry. Before Radiant Worlds, the two founded and ran Blitz Games Studios for over 20 years. They're also famous for games such as the Dizzy series, which featured an anthropomorphic egg as the star.

Ready for consultation

“We’ve always been happy to informally support and advise other people as they build their businesses, and have been lucky enough to receive some of the same support from others, but it’s not always easy to do that when you’re bound by your own clients’ needs and NDAs,” said Philip Oliver.

“We’re now looking forward to being able to share our experiences in a truly independent way, and help people to succeed.”

Andrew Oliver added: “We’ve worked with some of the biggest publishing, technology, entertainment and software companies over our years in business, and we’ve seen a lot of things come and go.

“We know that this industry can be unpredictable and ever-evolving so we feel we’re perfectly placed to help other companies navigate their futures.”