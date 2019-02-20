News

The Oliver Twins launch new consultancy firm Game Dragons

The Oliver Twins launch new consultancy firm Game Dragons
By , Staff Writer

UK games industry veterans Philip and Andrew Oliver have opened a new consultation firm called Game Dragons.

The Oliver Twins left Rebellion this January after helping to ensure a smooth transition for their former studio Radiant Worlds which was acquired and renamed Rebellion Warwick starting January 2018.

The pair's new venture is a consultancy firm for games industry and technical businesses. In particular, the Olivers are looking to help developers, investors and brand holders scale up.

The twins have extensive knowledge in business and the games industry. Before Radiant Worlds, the two founded and ran Blitz Games Studios for over 20 years. They're also famous for games such as the Dizzy series, which featured an anthropomorphic egg as the star.

Ready for consultation

“We’ve always been happy to informally support and advise other people as they build their businesses, and have been lucky enough to receive some of the same support from others, but it’s not always easy to do that when you’re bound by your own clients’ needs and NDAs,” said Philip Oliver.

“We’re now looking forward to being able to share our experiences in a truly independent way, and help people to succeed.”

Andrew Oliver added: “We’ve worked with some of the biggest publishing, technology, entertainment and software companies over our years in business, and we’ve seen a lot of things come and go.

“We know that this industry can be unpredictable and ever-evolving so we feel we’re perfectly placed to help other companies navigate their futures.”


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

Job News Jan 24th, 2019

Andrew and Philip Oliver leave Rebellion

News Jan 3rd, 2019

Rebellion acquires Yorkshire studio TickTock Games

News Nov 26th, 2018

Sniper Elite dev Rebellion doubles down on film and TV with $100m space in Oxford

News Feb 25th, 2014

UK dev Rebellion hits 3.5 million downloads across Windows devices in less than a year

News Jan 16th, 2014

Over 550 signed up to PG Connects as we countdown to 20 January

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies