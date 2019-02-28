News

Publisher Playdius rebrands as Dear Villagers

Publisher Playdius rebrands as Dear Villagers
By , Senior Editor

Games publisher Playdius has rebranded as Dear Villagers following the $2.25m investment round raised by parent company and distributor Plug In Digital.

The funding will largely go toward a new publishing strategy for the division.

A statement from Dear Villagers head of publishing Guillaume Jamet said the company’s new direction would see it focus on midcore to hardcore games for PC and console from indie and ‘double-A’ developers.

Leaving mobile behind?

Playdius has previously published games such as A Normal Lost Phone and Bury Me, My Love. It looks as though the publisher is leaving mobile behind however to focus on other platforms. We've reached out for comment on its mobile plans.

Playdius is set to reveal the first titles of its new lineup next week.

“With Playdius we built a very eclectic line-up from mainstream narrative games on mobile to hardcore RPGs on PC and console,” said Jamet. “We are proud of what we have accomplished but we also think our message wasn’t clear enough.

“As our company grows, we decided to roll out a new ambitious publishing strategy based on a strong new brand, that clearly identifies as a provider of mid to hardcore games on PC and console.

“Dear Villagers is a warm hearted invitation to join us in the little unusual neighbourhood we are building within the gaming industry, a place where talented studios can unleash their creativity and where players enjoy distinctive and audacious games.”


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Mar 8th, 2017

Plug In Digital launches indie publishing label Playdius for all platforms including Switch

News Feb 15th, 2019

Plug In Digital raises $2.25M to push publishing efforts on mobile and PC

News Feb 27th, 2019

US publisher Versus Evil starts 2019 with five new games and an indie fund

as Feature Feb 25th, 2019

How hard is it to bring a PC hit like Human: Fall Flat to smartphones anyway?

Interview Oct 4th, 2018

Why GameMaker Studio's YoYo Games is getting into indie publishing

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies