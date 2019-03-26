Kabam snaps up Riposte Games & Co

News

Montreal-based games developer Riposte Games has been acquired by interactive entertainment company Kabam.

With this deal, Kabam has now assumed all publishing and marketing responsibilities for Riposte’s popular real-time multiplayer strategy title Mini Guns, which received more than one million downloads in its first month alone.

Since founded in 2014, Riposte has also found success with Dungeon Stars and Shop Heroes, with numerous employees from Ubisoft, Ludia and Gameloft working for the firm.

The studio will join Kabam’s line-up of developers currently based in Vancouver, San Francisco and Austin, while continuing to develop new titles.

Excited to expand

“With the acquisition of Riposte Games & Co, we are executing on our growth strategy and we are excited to expand into new gaming genres,” said Kabam CEO Tim Fields.

“Riposte’s strategy and simulation gaming experience allows us to grow and diversify our portfolio in 2019. They make great games with addictive core loops and strong social experiences, and are the kind of game makers with whom we want to partner in our mission to entertain the world.”

Kabam Montreal general manager Johan Eile added: “We’re beyond thrilled to join the Kabam family as this mutually beneficial partnership will lead to more engaging and unique gaming experiences that players can enjoy in the palm of their hand. Everyone is excited for the future and we can’t wait to share our next title with the world soon."


