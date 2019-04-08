News

$989 million pledged to games on Kickstarter

$989 million pledged to games on Kickstarter
By , Senior Editor

Around €880 million ($989m) has been pledged to games on crowdfunding website Kickstarter.

Speaking at Quo Vadis 2019, Kickstarter senior games outreach Anya Combs said there had been 16,700 successful projects which in total had received 3.2 million backers.

That splits roughly across 1.6 million backers for tabletop games and 1.6 million for video games.

Key stats

Across all categories on Kickstarter, 16 million people have backed a project on the site, making 52 million pledges.

Of the 16 million who have backed a project, 5.2 million have donated to more than one campaign.

Overall, Kickstarter backers have pledged €3.7 billion ($4.15bn) in funding for over successful 160,000 creative projects.

Kickstarter games category funding stats

Full disclosure: We are a media partner for Quo Vadis. My flights and accommodation were paid for. Our coverage remains neutral.

Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

as News Aug 18th, 2017

Kickstarter to launch in Japan on September 13th

News Mar 27th, 2017

Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has seen 10,000 games recieve full funding

News Jan 6th, 2015

Kickstarter campaigns raised $1,000 a minute in 2014 to fund nearly 2,000 games

News May 26th, 2014

'Kickstarter is your story': Cindy Au on crowdfunding successes, failures, and the evolution of Kickstarter

Mobile Mavens Apr 28th, 2014

Would Oculus have caught Facebook's eye without the Kickstarter kick?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies