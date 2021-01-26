News

Video games raised $23.3 million on Kickstarter in 2020

By Alex Calvin, PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Video game projects raised more than $23.3 million on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter during 2020.

That's according to Ico Partners' Thomas Bidaux's annual report, which shows that video game projects bought in $23,343,927 on the service. That's a 35 per cent increase year-on-year, sizeable rise on the $16,299,657 that the sector achieved during 2019. It's also the most money raised by video game projects since 2015.

Only 1,331 projects tried to be funded on Kickstarter in 2020, lower than the 1,403 that decided to raise money on the service the previous year.

On the rise

Of that 1,331, 408 were successfully funded, the highest number since 2014, but only six raised more than $500,000. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was the most successful campaign of 2020, bringing in more than $3 million, while Platinum's The Wonderful 101: Remastered and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous took second and third place respectively, both raising over $2 million.

Overall, Kickstarter campaigns as a whole raised $730 million in 2020, an increase on the $615 million that were funded this way the previous year.

Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

