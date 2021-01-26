Video games raised $23.3 million on Kickstarter in 2020

Video game projects raised more than $23.3 million on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter during 2020.

That's according to Ico Partners' Thomas Bidaux's annual report, which shows that video game projects bought in $23,343,927 on the service. That's a 35 per cent increase year-on-year, sizeable rise on the $16,299,657 that the sector achieved during 2019. It's also the most money raised by video game projects since 2015.

Only 1,331 projects tried to be funded on Kickstarter in 2020, lower than the 1,403 that decided to raise money on the service the previous year.

On the rise

Of that 1,331, 408 were successfully funded, the highest number since 2014, but only six raised more than $500,000. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was the most successful campaign of 2020, bringing in more than $3 million, while Platinum's The Wonderful 101: Remastered and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous took second and third place respectively, both raising over $2 million.

Overall, Kickstarter campaigns as a whole raised $730 million in 2020, an increase on the $615 million that were funded this way the previous year.

