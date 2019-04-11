News

13 jobs lost at NantG Mobile as Z1 Battle Royale development returns to Daybreak

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

13 developers have lost their jobs at NantG Mobile due to Daybreak Game Company reclaiming development duties. 

That's according to Gamasutra, who has spoken to a former employee from the team tasked with working on Z1 Battle Royale. Speaking under anonymity, this developer says that NantG Mobile was actually mostly former developers from Daybreak Game Company.

“This transition is particularly difficult as it almost entirely targeted the developers of H1Z1/Z1BR,” they said

“And while it was not a surprise to any of the team that the product was likely at the end of its profitability, assurances had been made that our jobs were in no way tied to the success or failure of the project.”

After handing back development duties, NantG aims to put its focus back on mobile games.

PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

