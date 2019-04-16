News

Brawl Stars TV lets users watch top player matches in real-time

By , Staff Writer

Supercell’s Brawl Stars has rolled out a new spectator mode called Brawl TV that allows users watch the highest ranking players in real-time matches.

Found on the right-hand sidebar on the main menu, the new feature lets users view top players competing against one another from around the globe. When spectating, users can lock on to specific players see how the match unfolds from their perspective.

Specific matches or players cannot be selected, rather matches are connected to at random as they begin.

According to the official Brawl Stars blog post, replays of selected matches by the studio will be made available in the near-future.

New character

The developer also revealed a new playable character named Rosa, alongside two new skins and a remodelling of fighter Bo.

All of the updates were briefly discussed in the company’s latest YouTube series, Brawl Talk.

Supercell recently kicked off its new star-studded promo series Brawl With The Stars with a Stranger Things collaboration.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

