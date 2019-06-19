News

Twitch acquires Bebo to expand esports platform

June 19th, 2019 acquisition Twitch Interactive $25m
By , Influencer Editor

Streaming behemoth Twitch has quietly bought social networking site Bebo.

As confirmed by Techcrunch, the acquisition is in aid of developing Twitch's esports sector, alongside Twitch Rivals - the platform's series of competitive events.

A spokesperson from Twitch confirmed the $25 million deal, as well as the inclusion of Bebo's IP and around 10 employees. No further comment was made.

Bebo was founded and launched in 2005 by Michael and Xochi Birch, and quickly became the most popular social network in the UK for a time, dethroning MySpace. In 2008, the site was sold to AOL for $850 million.

