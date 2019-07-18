Skillz reveals $25,000 Global Game Development Challenge

Mobile esports platform Skillz has revealed a new competition called the Global Game Development Challenge.

The competition aims to find the best use-cases of the company’s competitive gaming tools through its platform.

The winners of the Global Game Development Challenge will get a $25k user acquisition budget spend from Skillz, driving traffic to their game.

Launch and optimisation services will also be provided, while the winning title will get publicity through both Skillz’s content and social media channels.

Previous tournaments

To participate developers need to provide an App Store link or Android APK of their Skillz-powered game in the developer console by September 30th. The contest is open to all self-serve games that are launched on the platform.

Earlier this year, Skillz’s first-ever competition was won by the CodeCube Brothers for its casino game Colour Ring, securing the team $50k in winnings.

Skillz has hosted over 1.5 billion tournaments involving over 28 million players. It has powered 700 million tournaments in the past nine months alone, close to how many the company hosted in its first six years.