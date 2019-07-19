Increase in subscription revenue offsets Fortnite decline for Microsoft as Xbox Live hits 65 million MAUs

Microsoft's online Xbox Live service recently hit an all-high monthly active user figure.

That's according to the Microsoft's financial report for the three months ending June 30th, 2019, in which the company revealed that the online platform boasted 65 million monthly active users, a rise on the 63 million reported during the company's last round of financials.

This is an all-time high for Xbox Live, likely driven by the company's E3 showcase which gave consumers ample reason to sign up to the online platform.

Revenue drop

Overall, games revenue dropped, however. The firm made $2.053 billion for the last financial quarter, a decline of 10 per cent on the $2,286 billion made during the same period the year before and a 13 per cent dip compared to the $2.363 billion Microsoft reported for the three months ending March 31st, 2019.

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story.