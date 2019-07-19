News

Increase in subscription revenue offsets Fortnite decline for Microsoft as Xbox Live hits 65 million MAUs

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Microsoft's online Xbox Live service recently hit an all-high monthly active user figure.

That's according to the Microsoft's financial report for the three months ending June 30th, 2019, in which the company revealed that the online platform boasted 65 million monthly active users, a rise on the 63 million reported during the company's last round of financials.

This is an all-time high for Xbox Live, likely driven by the company's E3 showcase which gave consumers ample reason to sign up to the online platform.

Revenue drop

Overall, games revenue dropped, however. The firm made $2.053 billion for the last financial quarter, a decline of 10 per cent on the $2,286 billion made during the same period the year before and a 13 per cent dip compared to the $2.363 billion Microsoft reported for the three months ending March 31st, 2019.

Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

