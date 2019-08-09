News

Discover the secrets of South Korea’s games industry in a FREE games mixer near Gamescom

By , Editor

If you’ll be at Gamescom the week after next, then why not stop by the free G-STAR Games Mixer (Mobile, PC, Blockchain) presented by Pocket Gamer on Wednesday night?

Our mixers are a great chance to spend an enjoyable evening networking with games professionals away from the bustle of the showfloor.

Starting at 6pm in the Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel on Wednesday, August 21, there will be free drinks and finger food, plus a chance to unwind after a busy day of conferencing.

After a brief welcome speech by Mr Kang of G-STAR, one highlight of the evening is sure to be the entertaining and informative panel discussion. The four panelists will share the secrets of the South Korean games industry with you, including a look behind the scenes of one of the most vibrant games markets on Earth.

We’re thrilled to share the news that the panelists will be:

  • Laurent Pawlowski, Samsung
  • Sean Lim, Kunlun
  • Patrick Streppel, Gameforge
  • Don S. Kim, G-Star/Lucrion

Big Indie Pitch Winners

Adding a bit of drama to proceedings, we’ve no doubt the next Big Indie Pitch competition will be as hotly contested as ever. Taking place in the same venue, you can sign up to spectate here, while the winners will be revealed live onstage after the panel has ended.

Tickets going fast!

The Games Mixer is free to attend but it’s always a popular evening and places are going fast. To avoid disappointment, we’d recommend booking your place sooner rather than later...


