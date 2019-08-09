News

Twitch launches first-party streaming software Twitch Studio

By , Influencer Editor

Broadcasting behemoth Twitch has just unveiled Twitch Studio, the company's own first-party streaming software. 

Prior to this, streamers needed to use a third party company to power their broadcasts, such as OBS and XSplit. Streamers need to use broadcasting to configure their set up, making sure their microphones, cameras and other hardware are working correctly. 

Twitch Studio means that every step to go live can be done with Twitch's own tools and software. It's currently in closed beta on PC. 

“We’ve been listening to our users give us feedback, talk about their experience, how they started streaming, how they progress,” said Cheng Cheng, lead product manager at Twitch.

“And one really consistent pain point was that multiplayer entertainment is really fun, it’s really engaging, but the bar to really get started is quite high.”

InfluencerUpdate.biz has the full story.


Tags:
Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Influencer Editor

Danielle Partis is Editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was previously the lead content creator for TeamRock Games, as well as contributing to outlets such as Metal Hammer, both online and in-print. Prior to that, Danielle worked as a freelance PR consultant and freelance journalist for a number of outlets.

