Devcom 2019: InnoGames has 35 people maintaining the 500 million revenue Forge of Empires

Mobile and browser title Forge of Empires has a team of 35 employees maintaining the game that has surpassed €500 million in lifetime revenue.

The information was revealed during InnoGames product head and owner Stefan Walter's talk at Devcom 2019, where he spoke about the specific live ops that go into running the game.

One of the key factors that were cited was how the firm has related to real-world events such as Football or the winter months to tie-in content to keep players interested. This was outlined in a road map which InnoGames has adhered to every year since release.

Walter teased that the current road map completes with culture relating to Egypt being introduced to the game at the beginning of 2020.

Optimised

“The team shall get the most optimised working environment to strive for maximum efficiency and output,” said Walter.

Launched in 2014 on mobile, the product head presented data on how the company’s consistent live ops has helped the game increase growth in revenue every year since 2013.

From 2017 to 2018 specifically, Forge of Empires grew by 20 per cent year-on-year in revenue.

