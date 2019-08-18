News

Devcom 2019: InnoGames has 35 people maintaining the 500 million revenue Forge of Empires

Devcom 2019: InnoGames has 35 people maintaining the 500 million revenue Forge of Empires
By , Staff Writer

Mobile and browser title Forge of Empires has a team of 35 employees maintaining the game that has surpassed €500 million in lifetime revenue.

The information was revealed during InnoGames product head and owner Stefan Walter's talk at Devcom 2019, where he spoke about the specific live ops that go into running the game.

One of the key factors that were cited was how the firm has related to real-world events such as Football or the winter months to tie-in content to keep players interested. This was outlined in a road map which InnoGames has adhered to every year since release. 

Walter teased that the current road map completes with culture relating to Egypt being introduced to the game at the beginning of 2020.

Optimised

“The team shall get the most optimised working environment to strive for maximum efficiency and output,” said Walter.

Launched in 2014 on mobile, the product head presented data on how the company’s consistent live ops has helped the game increase growth in revenue every year since 2013.

From 2017 to 2018 specifically, Forge of Empires grew by 20 per cent year-on-year in revenue. 

You can keep up with our Devcom coverage right here.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

2 Interview Jul 6th, 2017

Five years on: InnoGames on the evolution of Forge of Empires

News Jul 3rd, 2014

12 developers, 3 games, 96 hours: InnoGames set to host Gamescom game jam

News Aug 18th, 2019

Devcom 2019: “Let’s use the power of games to make this world a better place”

Interview Aug 7th, 2019

What's new at Devcom 2019?

News Aug 18th, 2019

Devcom 2019: “The best way to get a successful outcome of a publisher signing you is by letting them know your gaps”

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies