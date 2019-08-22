Vodafone and Hatch team up to bring the first premium cloud gaming service to Germany

Vodafone has teamed up with Hatch to bring the premium cloud gaming service to its 5G customers in Germany.

The streaming service is offering three months of complimentary access to its premium features for users of the telecommunication company’s 5G. Following the free period, the service will cost €6.99 ($7.76) per month.

Vodafone launched its 5G service in Germany last month. In 2020 the company plans to reach 10 million people with 5G, doubling to 20 million in 2021.

“We bring gaming to the cloud – and making the playing of games on our network and devices easier than ever before. From borrowing, buying and downloading to streaming – with Vodafone this is all possible, anywhere and everywhere,” said Vodafone CEO, Hannes Ametsreiter.

“With 5G, streaming graphic-intensive games becomes even more sophisticated. In the multiplayer sector, the low latency of 5G improves the gaming experience significantly.”

Bringing cloud gaming to Germany

Hatch enables players to access games instantly with no downloads, updates or advertisements. Users have unlimited access to over 100 mobile games like Angry Birds, Monument Valley and Beach Buggy Racing.

Premium subscribers can connect with friends, follow live leaderboards and join tournaments. Hatch kids will also unlock, a separate area in Hatch designed for kids to enjoy games safely.

“We’re very excited to bring Hatch to Vodafone Germany customers. This represents another significant moment for Hatch as a company, after launches alongside Vodafone in the UK and other regions across Europe,” Hatch founder and CEO Juhani Honkala said.

“To partner with a global operator like Vodafone, one that is leading from the front on 5G consumer availability, is a proud moment for Hatch. We really can’t wait for gamers in Germany to experience the world’s first cloud-based mobile games streaming service and take their gaming experience on mobile to a completely new level. We believe they will love everything Hatch has to offer.”